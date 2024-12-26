- Simona Halep Withdraws from Australian Open Qualifying
Simona Halep Withdraws from Australian Open Qualifying
- Updated: December 26, 2024
Simona Halep has pressed pause on her comeback Down Under.
Former world No. 1 Halep has withdrawn from Auckland and the 2025 Australian Open qualifying, citing a knee and shoulder issue.
“Hi guys, I wanted to wish you all happy holidays and provide a little update,” Halep posted on social media. “After playing in Abu Dhabi, unfortunately I felt pain in my knee and shoulder once again.
“After discussing with my team at length, we agreed it’s sensible to delay the start of my season. It’s not what I wanted but I would like to thank the tournament organizers in Auckland and Australia for the wild cards and I’m sorry I won’t be able to take them this time.”
The 2025 Australian Open qualifying will be held at Melbourne Park, January 6-9th.
Halep, who suffered a US Open first-round loss to Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur in her last major in August of 2022, is targeting a February comeback close to home.
The 2018 Australian Open finalist Halep said she’s committed to playing the Transylvania Open in Cluj, Romania, which begins on February 3rd. Halep has played Cluj once previously reaching the final of the 2021 inaugural edition bowing to Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-3.