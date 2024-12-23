Fonseca wins NextGen, hopes to continue legacy of past champions

Joao Fonseca won the NextGen ATP Finals on Sunday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, beating Learner Tien 2-4, 4-3(8), 4-0, 4-2 in one hour and 27 minutes.



“I was really nervous before the match,” the Brazilian said. “I knew it was going to be so difficult. I played a final against Learner in juniors (2023 U.S. Open) and I know the way he can play. He is such a nice guy and a great player, so I knew it was going to be difficult–mentally and physically. But I got my way through.”



Fonseca made his way through the tournament without a single loss. His 3-0 round-robin record includes wins over Arthur Fils and Jakub Mensik, preceding a semifinal rout of Luca Van Assche. He becomes the third 18-year-old to triumph at the prestigious 20-and-under tournament, joining Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.



Both Sinner and Alcaraz, of course, have since climbed to No. 1 in the world. Fonseca eventually hopes to do the same.



“It is amazing how I have improved physically and mentally,” he said. “I have been very strong mentally, winning matches against Top 50, Top 20 players. I am proud of myself, but of course I want more. My dream is to become No. 1. Of course, now after winning (the) NextGen, I want to enjoy it this week and relax and celebrate with my family. I want to enjoy the moment and I am very pleased and thankful for this year.”



Other past NextGen champions include Stefanos Tsitsipas and Brandon Nakashima.



