Don't Miss
- Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter are Engaged!
- Fonseca wins NextGen, hopes to continue legacy of past champions
- Ricky’s picks for the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals field
- Jenson Brooksby Opens Up on Living with Autism
- Players React to Jakub Menšík Mid-Match Doping Test
- Roland Garros Reveals 2025 Tennis Poster Art
- Simona Halep Receives Australian Open Qualifying Wild Card
- Happy Holidays from 10sBalls Team: Our Wish For You and Yours!
- Sabalenka, Swiatek, Paolini Commit to Dubai Tournament
- Ricky’s picks for the 2024 NextGen ATP Finals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- Tennis Star Genie Bouchard suffers An Eye Injury Playing Pickleball
- Stringlet: Serving Up Tennis Inspiration With A Twist
- Michael Russell Makes History as 2024 ATP Coach of the Year
- 2024 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award winner: Grigor Dimitrov
- BNP Paribas Open Voted ATP and WTA 1000 Tournament Of The Year For 10th Consecutive Time
Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter are Engaged!
-
- Updated: December 23, 2024
One of tennis’ top glamour couples is engaged!
Alex de Minaur, 25, and long-time girlfriend Katie Boulter, 28, announced their engagement on social media today.
The beaming couple shared this image of engaged bliss—with Boulter sporting a sparkling diamond engagement ring—and the caption “We’ve been keeping a small secret…”
WTA star Boulter and de Minaur celebrated their fourth anniversary as a couple last March. No word yet on a wedding date.
← Previous Story Jenson Brooksby Opens Up on Living with Autism