Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter are Engaged!

Photo credit: Katie Boulter Instagram

One of tennis’ top glamour couples is engaged!

Alex de Minaur, 25, and long-time girlfriend Katie Boulter, 28, announced their engagement on social media today.

The beaming couple shared this image of engaged bliss—with Boulter sporting a sparkling diamond engagement ring—and the caption “We’ve been keeping a small secret…”

WTA star Boulter and de Minaur celebrated their fourth anniversary as a couple last March. No word yet on a wedding date.