With the new tennis season just a week away, it’s time to make predictions for the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals. Who will qualify for the prestigious eight-man field in Turin? Let’s take a look!



1. Carlos Alcaraz – Alcaraz is arguably the most talented player in the sport. All he needs is a little bit more consistency and better shot selection. If he can get it, the Spaniard could pass Jannik Sinner and regain the No. 1 ranking.



2. Jannik Sinner – The uncertainty with Sinner’s doping case cannot be overlooked. If that wasn’t a factor, he would probably have the slight edge over Alcaraz. After all, the Italian captured the first two major titles of his career and was by far the best player on tour in 2024.

3. Daniil Medvedev – I’m backing Medvedev for a bounce-back performance this coming year. Although he did not win a single tournament in 2024, the Russian still had no trouble qualifying for Turin. That’s a testament to his consistency.



4. Alexander Zverev – Every year Zverev completes without winning a Grand Slam, the pressure mounts. The German played great in general and finished at No. 2 in the world, but all that matters at this point in his career is getting the job done at a major. He’ll probably have to if he wants to remain in the top two.

5. Novak Djokovic – There is nothing left for Djokovic to accomplish now that he is the proud owner of an Olympic gold medal. Still, you have to think the motivation is there for him to win at least one more slam. But will he play enough events to be anything better than No. 5? Probably not.



6. Taylor Fritz – Fritz just quietly goes about his business and is up to No. 4 in the world. I don’t think he can stay quite that high, but the 27-year-old has been extremely consistent as has established himself as one of the best players in the world. He should make it back to Turin.



7. Stefanos Tsitsipas – There are two factors I like about Tsitsipas heading into 2025: 1) his dad is no longer his coach; 2) there are no expectations. As a result, I think the Greek can rebound from a poor season to have a much better year. Although I still hate his backhand, Tsitsipas is good enough tor reestablish himself as a Nitto ATP Finals participant.

8. Tommy Paul – Paul’s ceiling isn’t particularly high (relative to everyone else on this list), but his floor isn’t low. He is as rock solid as they come. Perhaps the best thing about Paul is that he is very good on all three surfaces. That gives a chance to rack up ranking points week in and week out.



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.