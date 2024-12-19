- Roland Garros Reveals 2025 Tennis Poster Art
- Simona Halep Receives Australian Open Qualifying Wild Card
- Happy Holidays from 10sBalls Team: Our Wish For You and Yours!
- Sabalenka, Swiatek, Paolini Commit to Dubai Tournament
- Ricky’s picks for the 2024 NextGen ATP Finals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- Tennis Star Genie Bouchard suffers An Eye Injury Playing Pickleball
- Stringlet: Serving Up Tennis Inspiration With A Twist
- Michael Russell Makes History as 2024 ATP Coach of the Year
- 2024 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award winner: Grigor Dimitrov
- BNP Paribas Open Voted ATP and WTA 1000 Tournament Of The Year For 10th Consecutive Time
- Holger Rune Commits to ABN AMRO Open, Director Richard Krajicek Announces
- Mpetshi Perricard, Berrettini, Mensik among ATP award winners
- Emma Raducanu Adds Veteran to Her Coaching Team
- US Open Tournament Director Stacey Allaster To Step Down After 2025 Open
- Jannik Sinner Wins ATP Fan Favorite Award for Second Straight Year
Roland Garros Reveals 2025 Tennis Poster Art
-
- Updated: December 19, 2024
Every tennis tournament tells a story.
The 2025 French Open will come complete with comic book appeal.
The tournament today issued its 2025 Roland Garros poster by artist Marc-Antoine Mathieu.
The work reimagines the red-clay Grand Slam as scenes in a major comic strip.
“From the moment I realized that a tennis court seen in plan (with its tramlines and service boxes) resembles a comic strip, I had fun transforming the layout of a tennis court and marrying it with the grid pattern of a comic,” Mathieu said. “It has exactly 10 panels of different shapes, which can form a comic book page. Then it was just a matter of finding the story.”
This is the 46th edition of the famed Roland Garros poster art. Mathieu said he aimed to tell a story with multiple interpretations.
“Normally, a poster must be perceived and understood immediately to have a degree of effectiveness,” the artist said. “Here, I wanted it to contain a story that was completely open to the interpretation of the viewer. It questions the gaze.”