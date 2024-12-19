Roland Garros Reveals 2025 Tennis Poster Art

The 2025 Roland Garros poster by artist Marc-Antoine Mathieu.

Every tennis tournament tells a story.

The 2025 French Open will come complete with comic book appeal.

The tournament today issued its 2025 Roland Garros poster by artist Marc-Antoine Mathieu.

The work reimagines the red-clay Grand Slam as scenes in a major comic strip.

“From the moment I realized that a tennis court seen in plan (with its tramlines and service boxes) resembles a comic strip, I had fun transforming the layout of a tennis court and marrying it with the grid pattern of a comic,” Mathieu said. “It has exactly 10 panels of different shapes, which can form a comic book page. Then it was just a matter of finding the story.”

This is the 46th edition of the famed Roland Garros poster art. Mathieu said he aimed to tell a story with multiple interpretations.

“Normally, a poster must be perceived and understood immediately to have a degree of effectiveness,” the artist said. “Here, I wanted it to contain a story that was completely open to the interpretation of the viewer. It questions the gaze.”