Japan and Canada Announces Host Cities for Davis Cup Qualifiers

Canada and Japan each announced host cities for their Davis Cup qualifiers next month.

Japan v Great Britain

The Japanese Tennis Association has announced that their 2025 Davis Cup Qualifier 1st Round tie against Great Britain will take place at the Bourbon Beans Dome in Miki City.



The two teams, who have met twice before in Davis Cup, will meet January 31-February 1, 2025 as they look to progress to the Second Round of qualifying in September.



Great Britain has won the two prior ties vs. Japan, but this will be the maiden meeting between the nations on Japanese soil.



The winner of this tie will face the winner Qualifier between Germany and Israel in September, from where they will have the chance to reach the Final 8 in Bologna.





Canada v Hungary



Tennis Canada has confirmed that their Qualifier 1st Round tie against Hungary will take place at the IGA Stadium in Montreal February 1-2, 2025.



Montreal will be staging a Davis Cup event for the second successive year, having hosted Canada’s Qualifier last year against Korea, Republic.



“There’s no better feeling than playing in Canada,” Canadian captain Frank Dancevic, whose team have won nine of their past 10 home ties, told the Davis Cup website. “We will be counting on the support of the fans in Montreal as we gear up for what we expect to be a hard-fought battle against a strong Hungarian team.”