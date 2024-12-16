Sabalenka, Swiatek, Paolini Commit to Dubai Tournament

Defending Dubai champion Jasmine Paolini of Italy will return to Dubai in February. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

Dubai will celebrate its silver anniversary with gold standard champions.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, Olympic gold-medal champion Zheng Qinwen and reigning champion Jasmine Paolini headline the field for landmark 25th anniversary Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships’ next February.

Organizers announced a loaded lineup for the WTA 1000-level event, set for February 16-29, 2025.

Reigning Wimbledon winner and 2023 Dubai champion Barbora Krejcikova, 2023 semifinalist Jessica Pegula and 2018 finalist Daria Kasatkina are among the notable names who have committed to the silver anniversary edition of Dubai.

“This year marks an important landmark as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the WTA Championships in Dubai,” Ramesh Cidambi, Chairman of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Organizing Committee said. “The tournament’s elevation to permanent WTA 1000 status last year underlines the caliber of talent this competition consistently attracts and with the world’s top 10 players now confirmed to participate, Dubai continues to solidify its status as a premier destination on the global tennis stage.”

Last February, Paolini reeled off 16 of the final 19 points fighting off qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, in a dramatic Dubai Duty Free Championships final comeback victory. Kalinskaya toppled No. 1 Swiatek en route to her biggest career final.