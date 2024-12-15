Tennis Star Genie Bouchard suffers An Eye Injury Playing Pickleball

Photo credit: Genie Bouchard Instagram

Pickleball is proving to be a health hazard for tennis stars.

Former Wimbledon finalist Genie Bouchard suffered a scratched left cornea when a mis-hit pickleball struck her left eye.

TC analyst Bouchard shared images of her injury and the eye patch she’s wearing in recovery.

Photo credit: Genie Bouchard Instagram

We have been saying for at least 5 years now: Pickleball players please wear glasses. Maybe Clear lenses inside. Maybe Sunglasses outside.

Eye injuries like a detached retina or in this case a scratched cornea are no joke. They can be very serious injuries.

Sure we’ve seen a ball strike some in the eye in tennis… But it’s really rare.

In pickle you are closer to your opponents across the net. As well as deflecting balls.

Hope Eugenie fully heals quickly. And we wish a speedy recovery for Sam Querrey, another former tennis star injured playing pickleball.



