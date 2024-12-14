Michael Russell Makes History as 2024 ATP Coach of the Year

ATP Coach of the Year Michael Russell (left) talks tactics with US Open finalist Taylor Fritz. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Welcome to the Iron Age of coaching.

Michael Russell, nicknamed “Iron Mike” for his prowess in the weight room, has made history earning 2024 ATP Coach of the Year honors.

The 46-year-old Russell is the first American man to earn the ATP Coach of the Year award. Fellow ATP coaches voted for Russell, who coached Taylor Fritz to the best season any American man has posted in nearly two decades. Fritz reached his maiden major final at the US Open, advanced to the ATP Finals in Turin and will finish 2024 with a career-best ranking of No. 4. Fritz is the first American man since James Blake in 2006 to reach the ATP Finals title match.

Detroit native Russell joins a lofty list of recipients that includes Darren Cahill (2023) and Marian Vajda (2018), the former coach of Novak Djokovic and Magnus Norman (2016), Stan Wawrinka’s former coach.

“I’m honored,” Russell told ATPTour.com. “I’m humbled to be selected by my fellow stellar ATP coaches. It means a lot. We all work so hard under the radar. We spend a lot of hours working for the players to be in the best position possible and to maximize their talent. So it’s nice to really be recognized. And I’m very humbled and honored.”