Holger Rune Commits to ABN AMRO Open, Director Richard Krajicek Announces

Photo credit: ABN AMRO Open Facebook

Holger Rune is committed to Rotterdam return.

Former world No. 4 Rune has committed to playing the 2025 ABN AMRO Open, Tournament Director Richard Krajicek announced.

The 21-year-old Dane will make this third appearance in Rotterdam. The 52nd edition of the tournament will be contested February 1-9th, 2025, at Rotterdam Ahoy.

“Holger Rune has been competing at the top of the ATP rankings for two years now. It’s easy to forget that he’s only 21 years old,” Richard Krajicek said. “Recently, he mentioned his ambition to return to the top 5 in 2025. It would be fantastic if the ABN AMRO Open plays a part in achieving that goal.”

The 13th-ranked Rune finished the 2024 season strong. Rune reached semifinals in four of his last seven tournaments of 2024: Cincinnati, Tokyo, Basel and the Rolex Paris Masters.