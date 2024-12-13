BNP Paribas Open Voted ATP and WTA 1000 Tournament Of The Year For 10th Consecutive Time

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his 2024 BNP Paribas Open championship with fans. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Tennis Paradise remains the most treasured site on the Tours.

For the tenth consecutive year, the BNP Paribas Open has been voted the ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year.

Indian Wells extends a record-setting run of 10 consecutive years winning the award which now spans an entire decade dating back to 2014.

Additionally, Indian Wells was also recognized by the WTA in 2013, making it eleven straight years on the women’s Tour, and 15 overall.



“We are honored that for a remarkable ten years in a row, ATP and WTA players have voted Indian Wells as the premier 1000-level event on Tour,” said Tournament Director Tommy Haas. “This unprecedented achievement is a testament to the unwavering commitment to excellence of our tournament staff and volunteers, as well as the dedicated support of our owner Larry Ellison, our sponsors, our fans, and so many others who contribute to the success of our event.”



The 2024 BNP Paribas Open saw a record-breaking 493,440 fans step through the gates of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden over the course of two weeks.



The event also featured a record-high purse as more than $19 million in prize money was distributed to players across all draws. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his 2023 title to become a back-to-back champion in Tennis Paradise, while Poland’s Iga Swiatek lifted the BNP Paribas Open crown on the women’s side for her second career title in the desert.



Between the ATP/WTA draws and the FILA International Junior Championships, the 2024 event played host to 500 players from 48 countries, marking a true two-week celebration of tennis across all levels. This included the debut of the BNP Paribas Open Mixed Doubles Invitational, setting the tone as the first ever Mixed Doubles competition to be held at a 1000-level event.

The BNP Paribas Open is beloved by players, fans, and media alike due to its unique tournament atmosphere. With world-class players competing in the stunning natural beauty and backdrop of the Coachella Valley, the event has become a must-see destination for tennis fans around the world. Unparalleled dining options; top-notch player facilities and amenities; and plentiful practice courts that let fans get up-close to see their favorite stars make the Indian Wells Tennis Garden one of the premier venues in all of sports.



The Masters 1000 designation is the highest tournament category on the ATP Tour outside of the Tour Finals, and includes the tournaments in Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, Canada, Cincinnati, Shanghai, and Paris, in addition to Indian Wells. The 1000 designation is also the highest tournament category on the WTA Tour outside of the Tour Finals, encompassing the events in Doha, Dubai, Miami, Madrid, Rome, Canada, Cincinnati, Beijing, and Wuhan in addition to Indian Wells.



The 2025 BNP Paribas Open will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden March 2-16.

