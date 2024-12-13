2024 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award winner: Grigor Dimitrov

The ATP announced on Friday that Grigor Dimitrov is the winner of the 2024 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award. It is Dimitrov’s first such honor and he is the third straight first-time recipient following Casper Ruud in 2022 and Carlos Alcaraz in 2023.



This stretch of different winners is a marked change for the Sportsmanship Award, on which Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal had a monopoly for 18 consecutive years from 2004 to 2021. During that time, Federer won it 13 times and Nadal was the honoree on five occasions.

“I’m just very grateful, very thankful to all my fans, to all my colleagues, to everyone that has been such a support throughout all this time,” Dimitrov said. “I feel very fortunate. Thank you all for this amazing appreciation, and I’ll make sure to keep on going and to keep on striving to be the best.”

The 33-year-old Bulgarian also excelled on the court this past season. He finished inside the top 10 with a 46-18 match record that included a title in Brisbane and runner-up showings in Marseille, Miami (Masters 1000), and Stockholm.

Other ATP award winners were Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (Most Improved), Matteo Berrettini (Comeback), Jakub Mensik (Newcomer), and Michael Russell (Coach, Taylor Fritz).



