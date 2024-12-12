- Mpetshi Perricard, Berrettini, Mensik among ATP award winners
Mpetshi Perricard, Berrettini, Mensik among ATP award winners
- Updated: December 12, 2024
The ATP announced the majority of its 2024 award recipients earlier this week. Among the winners are Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Matteo Berrettini, Jakub Mensik, and Michael Russell.
Mpetshi Perricard, 21, soared from outside the top 200 to 30th in the world. The Frenchman won his first ATP title in Lyon this spring and also lifted a 500-point trophy on the indoor hard courts of Basel during the fall swing.
Berrettini was as low as 154th in the rankings because of injuries but finished the year inside the top 40. The Italian went 32-12 on the main tour in 2024 and produced 10-match winning streak with back-to-back clay-court titles in Gstaad and Kitzbuhel this summer.
Mensik picked up 25 tour-level match victories in 2024 — having previously won three in his entire career. The 19-year-old Czech has climbed to No. 48 in the world thanks in part to a runner-up showing in Doha and a quarterfinal finish at the Shanghai Masters.
Russell guided Fritz to a career-best ranking of fourth. The 27-year-old American finished runner-up at the U.S. Open (lost to Jannik Sinner) and qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.
Here is the full list of nominees (winners in bold, the first four of which are or were voted on by the players (Coach of the Year is based on coaches’ votes). The Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award winner is still to be announced.
Most Improved Player of the Year
Jack Draper
Tomas Machac
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Alejandro Tabilo
Comeback Player of the Year
Matteo Berrettini
Marin Cilic
Kei Nishikori
Newcomer of the Year
Jakub Mensik
Juncheng Shang
Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award
Carlos Alcaraz
Grigor Dimitrov
Casper Ruud
Dominic Thiem
Coach of the Year
Xavier Malisse (Alexei Popyrin)
Emmanuel Planque (Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard)
Michael Russell (Taylor Fritz)
Brad Stine (Tommy Paul)
James Trotman (Jack Draper)
