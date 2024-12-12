Mpetshi Perricard, Berrettini, Mensik among ATP award winners

The ATP announced the majority of its 2024 award recipients earlier this week. Among the winners are Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Matteo Berrettini, Jakub Mensik, and Michael Russell.

Mpetshi Perricard, 21, soared from outside the top 200 to 30th in the world. The Frenchman won his first ATP title in Lyon this spring and also lifted a 500-point trophy on the indoor hard courts of Basel during the fall swing.

Berrettini was as low as 154th in the rankings because of injuries but finished the year inside the top 40. The Italian went 32-12 on the main tour in 2024 and produced 10-match winning streak with back-to-back clay-court titles in Gstaad and Kitzbuhel this summer.

Mensik picked up 25 tour-level match victories in 2024 — having previously won three in his entire career. The 19-year-old Czech has climbed to No. 48 in the world thanks in part to a runner-up showing in Doha and a quarterfinal finish at the Shanghai Masters.

Russell guided Fritz to a career-best ranking of fourth. The 27-year-old American finished runner-up at the U.S. Open (lost to Jannik Sinner) and qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

Here is the full list of nominees (winners in bold, the first four of which are or were voted on by the players (Coach of the Year is based on coaches’ votes). The Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award winner is still to be announced.



Most Improved Player of the Year

Jack Draper

Tomas Machac

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Alejandro Tabilo



Comeback Player of the Year

Matteo Berrettini

Marin Cilic

Kei Nishikori



Newcomer of the Year

Jakub Mensik

Juncheng Shang



Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award

Carlos Alcaraz

Grigor Dimitrov

Casper Ruud

Dominic Thiem



Coach of the Year

Xavier Malisse (Alexei Popyrin)

Emmanuel Planque (Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard)

Michael Russell (Taylor Fritz)

Brad Stine (Tommy Paul)

James Trotman (Jack Draper)

