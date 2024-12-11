US Open Tournament Director Stacey Allaster To Step Down After 2025 Open

Photo credit: Getty for Women’s Sports Foundation Annual Salute to Women in Sports®

The 2025 US Open marks the end of Stacey Allaster’s administration.

Allaster will step down from her positions as USTA Chief Executive of Professional Tennis and US Open Tournament Director after the 2025 Flushing Meadows major, the USTA announced today.

The 61-year-old Allaster, the former CEO of the WTA Tour, was a trailblazer serving as the first female US Open Tournament Director. Allaster will retain a “special advisory role” with the USTA and pursue additional interests. Allaster said the 2025 US Open will be the end of her full-time career in pro tennis.

“I am excited to close out my career in professional tennis with the USTA,” Stacey Allaster said in a statement. “It has been an honor to lead one of the world’s most prestigious sport and entertainment events: a pinnacle point in a career that allowed me the privilege to collaborate with extraordinary athletes, leaders, staff, volunteers and fans.

“I am proud of the growth and innovation that propelled the US Open to new record level attendance and even more so to have become the first female tournament director of the US Open – an honor that will pave the way for more female leaders in the sport that I love. For now, I am focused and inspired to stage the most successful USO in 2025.”

In her long tenure with the WTA, Allaster grew the tour globally including making in roads in China and Asia Pacific, growing the WTA Finals into a 10-day event, and securing a 10-year media agreement, the largest in women’s sports history.

Former Canadian Open Tournament Director Allaster ended her six-year tenutre as WTA CEO role back in October or 2015 to spend more time with her family.

Hall of Famer Billie Jean King called Allaster a “visionary leader for tennis. She brought positive fundamental change while serving as an exemplary role model, and she exectued the [WTA’s] biggest and best financial strategies during a very difficult economy.”

In March of 2016, Allaster was formally named USTA Chief Executive Professional Tennis. In 2020, Allaster made history as the US Open’s first female Tournament Director.

“During her tenure with the USTA, [Allaster] has overseen incredible growth—with the 2024 US Open eclipsing one million fans on site for the first time—and successfully led the pro team through challenges like in 2020 when the US Open became the first international sporting event to take place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the USTA said in a statement. “Allaster has also been an important voice and advocate for equality in professional sports throughout her career. She was named by Forbes as one of the most powerful women in sport and a 50 over 50 Visionary, an SBJ Game Changer, and the WISE Woman of the Year.

“She received the Billie Jean King Leadership award at the annual Women’s Sports Foundation Salute to Women in Sports and was awarded the Order of Canada in the companion category for her work in gender equality—one of the highest civilian honors in her native country.”

Though the USTA traditionally limits executives’ engagement with the media, Allaster earned a reputation as a straight shooter.

“Stacey and I have worked together to carefully plan a transition and I want to thank Stacey for her incredible partnership over the years and for the countless ways she has helped shape American and global tennis,” Lew Sherr, USTA Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director said. “Under her leadership, we’ve achieved so much together, including reaching the remarkable milestone of one million fans at the US Open—a vision she helped turn into a reality.

“Stacey’s ability to lead with integrity and inspire and mentor those around her has made her not just a trusted leader, but someone who brings out the very best in others. She’s built an amazing team and been a tireless advocate for gender equality, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations in our sport.”





