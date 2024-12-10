- Jannik Sinner Wins ATP Fan Favorite Award for Second Straight Year
- Aryna Sabalenka Voted 2024 WTA Player of the Year
- Etcheverry, Tabilo Join Paul in Houston Field
- Belinda Bencic, Nick Kyrgios Will Play Australian Open on Protected Rankings
- Garden Cup Stars Alcaraz, Shelton, Navarro and Pegula Sell Out Madison Square Garden
- MSG Networks to Air The Garden Cup Live Tonight
- Tara Moore and Simona Halep Slam ITIA, Claim Double Standard in Doping Cases
- Lendl, Massu added to Hurkacz’s coaching team for 2025
- Tennis Channel To Televise The Garden Cup on Wednesday, December 4
- Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz Commit to Laver Cup 2025
- Romanian Tennis Star Sorana Cirstea Chooses Master Coach Sven Groeneveld
- BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells Thanksgiving Holiday Offer Complimentary Valet Parking
- Fils, Mensik, Shang on list for December’s NextGen ATP Finals
- Iga Swiatek Serves One-Month Suspension After Failing Doping Test
- Alix Ramsay Shares Her Thoughts with 10sBalls on the Tennis finals the WTA Finals Held In Saudi Arabia
Jannik Sinner Wins ATP Fan Favorite Award for Second Straight Year
-
- Updated: December 10, 2024
Jannik Sinner tops tennis—and fan favor.
World No. 1 Sinner has been voted Fan Favorite Singles Player of the ATP Awards for the second straight year.
The fans’ seal of approval caps a stellar season that saw Sinner capture a Tour-best eight titles, including the Australian Open, US Open and ATP Finals championships.
In a rematch of the US Open final, world No. 1 Sinner torched 14 aces in a 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Taylor Fritz to become the first man since Ivan Lendl in 1986 to capture the season-ending ATP Finals without surrendering a set. Sinner thrilled home fans in Turin by becoming the first Italian man to win the ATP Finals singles crown.
“I just want to thank all the fans around the world for voting for me,” said Sinner. “It means so much to me because the votes are coming from all of you.
“You are the reason why I love to play tennis. The support has been amazing throughout this whole season.”
The 23-year-old Sinner finished 2024 with a 73-6 record with three of his six losses coming to third-ranked rival Carlos Alcaraz, who beat the hard-hitting Italian in the Indian Wells semifinals, Roland Garros semifinals and the Beijing final.
Sinner made his mark as the first Italian man to finish as year-end No. 1 and the first man since Guillermo Vilas in 1977 to claim his first two Grand Slam titles in the same season. Sinner also led Italy to a successful defense of its Davis Cup championship, the first time Italy has successfully defended the Davis Cup.