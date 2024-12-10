Jannik Sinner Wins ATP Fan Favorite Award for Second Straight Year

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy has been voted ATP Fan Favorite for the second year in a row. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Jannik Sinner tops tennis—and fan favor.

World No. 1 Sinner has been voted Fan Favorite Singles Player of the ATP Awards for the second straight year.

The fans’ seal of approval caps a stellar season that saw Sinner capture a Tour-best eight titles, including the Australian Open, US Open and ATP Finals championships.

In a rematch of the US Open final, world No. 1 Sinner torched 14 aces in a 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Taylor Fritz to become the first man since Ivan Lendl in 1986 to capture the season-ending ATP Finals without surrendering a set. Sinner thrilled home fans in Turin by becoming the first Italian man to win the ATP Finals singles crown.

“I just want to thank all the fans around the world for voting for me,” said Sinner. “It means so much to me because the votes are coming from all of you.

“You are the reason why I love to play tennis. The support has been amazing throughout this whole season.”

The 23-year-old Sinner finished 2024 with a 73-6 record with three of his six losses coming to third-ranked rival Carlos Alcaraz, who beat the hard-hitting Italian in the Indian Wells semifinals, Roland Garros semifinals and the Beijing final.

Sinner made his mark as the first Italian man to finish as year-end No. 1 and the first man since Guillermo Vilas in 1977 to claim his first two Grand Slam titles in the same season. Sinner also led Italy to a successful defense of its Davis Cup championship, the first time Italy has successfully defended the Davis Cup.