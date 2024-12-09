Aryna Sabalenka Voted 2024 WTA Player of the Year

Aryna Sabalenka has been voted the 2024 WTA Player of the Year. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

The 2024 season is done.

Aryna Sabalenka keeps on winning.

World No. 1 Sabalenka has been voted the WTA Player of the Year for 2024, the the WTA announced today.

In a spectacular season, the 26-year-old Belarusian bookended Slam season winning the Australian Open and US Open championships.

Sabalenka successfully defended her Australian Open championship in January.

After missing Wimbledon, Sabalenka came on strong during North American hard-court season.

Unleashing all-court skills, Sabalenka charged through four games in a row defeating American Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 to capture her first US Open crown a year after she lost a one-set lead and a fell in tears to Coco Gauff in the 2023 final.

Hall of Famer Billie Jean King presented Sabalenka with the shiny, silver US Open trophy she raised along with the champion’s check of $3.6 million.

The second-seeded Sabalenka joined an elite list of champions—Monica Seles, Steffi Graf, Martina Hingis and Angelique Kerber—as the fifth woman in Open Era history to master Melbourne and New York in the same season.

Sabalenka captured four Tour-level titles and qualified for the year-end WTA Finals for the fourth consecutive year.

The list of five WTA Player of the Year Award Winners is here:

Player of the Year: Aryna Sabalenka

Doubles Team of the Year: Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini

Most Improved Player of the Year: Emma Navarro

Newcomer of the Year: Lulu Sun



Comeback Player of the Year: Paula Badosa