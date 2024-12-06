Belinda Bencic, Nick Kyrgios Will Play Australian Open on Protected Rankings

Photo credit: Mubadala Citi Open Tennis Facebook

Familiar faces will make Happy Slam returns next month.

New mom Belinda Bencic and 2022 AO doubles champion Nick Kyrgios will both play the 2025 Australian Open on protected rankings, the tournament announced.

The 27-year-old Bencic, who gave birth to daughter Bella on April 23rd, is a 2019 US Open semifinalist.

In her last season of Grand Slam competition in 2023, Bencic reached the round of 16 at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

Former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios will launch his Tour-level comeback at Brisbane next month in preparation for his highly-anticipated AO return. Kyrgios partnered good buddy Thanasi Kokkinakis to the 2022 Australian Open doubles championship.

The 29-year-old Kyrgios, whose last Tour-level singles match was a Stuttgart loss in June of 2023, is one of six men set to play the Australian Open on protected rankings.

Former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori, Pablo Carreno Busta, Reilly Opelka, Jenson Brooksby and Dominic Stricker are all on the 2025 AO entry list using protected rankings.

The main-draw entry cut-off for both men’s and women’s singles fields is No. 98. There are 11 Aussies entered in the main draw with Alex de Minaur leading the list of 10 Australian men.

Jannik Sinner is reigning AO men’s champion and Aryna Sabalenka is two-time defending AO women’s champion.

The 2025 Australian Open is set for January 12-26th.

The three-round AO Qualifying Tournament is scheduled for January 6-9th.