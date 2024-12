Garden Cup Stars Alcaraz, Shelton, Navarro and Pegula Sell Out Madison Square Garden

Photo credit: Emma Wannie / MSGE

Directly above Penn Station, tennis took the express route to prominence.

The Garden Cup exhibition starring Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton, Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula rocked a sold-out Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

More than 19,000 fans packed MSG to see the all-American women’s clash with US Open semifinalist Navarro edging US Open finalist Pegula, who may have hit more drop shots in MSG than she did during her two-week run to the Flushing Meadows final.

Reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon winner Alcaraz and 2023 US Open semifinalist Shelton broke some superb shotmaking to MSG and at one point handed their racquets to a couple of fans to let them fulfill every hacker’s fantasy and hit at The World’s Most Famous Arena.