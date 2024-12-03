Tara Moore and Simona Halep Slam ITIA, Claim Double Standard in Doping Cases

Simona Halep in action. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Iga Swiatek’s one-month suspension has put a spotlight on how the game’s governing bodies handle doping cases.

Responding to the Thanksgiving Day news that five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek has accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ) in an out-of-competition sample last August, both former world No. 1 Simona Halep and British player Tara Moore provided their perspectives.

The WTA issued a statement supporting Swiatek.

The WTA acknowledges the decision by the International Tennis Integrity Association (ITIA) – which administers the Tennis Anti-Doping Program (TADP) – in issuing a one-month suspension to Iga Swiatek, following the identification of a contaminated… — wta (@WTA) November 28, 2024

Former Wimbledon winner Halep is incensed that Swiatek’s explanation of her positive test caused by contamination was accepted, whereas Halep’s explanation of contamination was not accepted, and she was initially hit with a four-year ban.

“They really wanted to destroy the last years of my career, they wanted something that I could never have imagined that could be wanted,” Halep posted on Instagram.

“I always believed in good, I believed in the fairness of this sport, I believed in goodness. It was painful, it is painful and maybe it will always be painful the injustice that was done to me.

“How is it possible that in identical cases that happened around the same time, ITIA has completely different approaches to my detriment. How could I accept that the WTA and the players’ council did not want to give me back the ranking I deserved?!”

Tara Moore criticized the double-standard at play in that reigning world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and former No. 1 Swiatek were permitted to continue playing, while Moore had a vastly different experience.

Editor’s Note • Sadly we know and have known way too many players that have been punished very unfairly. And so many “number ONES” That the “suits” looked the other way.



Every athlete that gets out of competition is in a real mess overnight. No money coming in. No idea when you might find what caused the failed test. That’s first two thoughts. Dozens follow. I think it was Greg Rusedski’s mother who had it out with every supplement he ingested. She never got an answer. And it was later it was determined some men produced those numbers naturally.



Whether they are in tablet form or shake or electrolyte or cream or injected. However it entered the body it’s. Go find the culprit. Must admit the saddest excuse yet was the boo boo on the physios finger. Anyone see it?



The low amounts of failed drug means nothing. It’s simply exiting the body. We do not know her but her story is like dozens of others. Tennis must get clean. Both The tours (WTA/ATP) could both be sponsored by attention deficit drugs. Who has the adderall? Ritalin? You know the focus and hyper focus drugs ? Maybe almost Everyone … sorry this was pieced together. But only way to paint the picture. (Lovey Jergens)🎾(LJ)