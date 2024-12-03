Lendl, Massu added to Hurkacz’s coaching team for 2025

Hubert Hurkacz announced last week that Ivan Lendl and Nicolas Massu are being added to his coaching team for the upcoming 2025 tennis season.



The 27-year-old Pole had previously been working with Craig Boynton, and together they had a successful five-year run. Hurkacz peaked at No. 6 in the world this summer and was seemingly in contention for a Nitto ATP Finals appearance, but a knee injury at Wimbledon derailed those aspirations. He is currently 16th in the rankings.



Hurkacz hopes to take the next step in his career toward a top-five ranking and potential Grand Slam title contention with Lendl and Massu in his corner. Both are slam-winning coaches, and they also won huge titles as players (Lendl a multi-major champion and Massu an Olympic gold medalist in both singles and doubles). Lendl had multiple stints in Andy Murray’s box that result in three slam wins; Massu was Dominic Thiem’s coach during the Austrian’s peak–including a 2020 U.S. Open triumph.

“Having Nicolas Massu and Ivan Lendl as part of my team is an honor,” Hurkacz said. “Their knowledge and dedication inspire me to work harder than ever, and I’m ready to put in the hard work. I’m excited and optimistic for season 2025 and beyond. This has been a year of ups and downs; I’ve learned a lot and grown a lot, and I can finally say I am fully healthy and ready for the challenges ahead.”

“I’m very motivated and happy to begin this new chapter working with Hubi,” Massu added. “He is not only a great person but also a true professional. I’m excited to join his team and believe that together we can achieve great things. I’m also looking forward to starting the pre-season in Florida alongside Ivan.”



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.