Tennis Channel To Televise The Garden Cup on Wednesday, December 4

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Tennis bounces back to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Tennis Channel will televise The Garden Cup action live.

TC will broadcast The Garden Cup, a one-night only tennis exhibition live from Madison Square Garden, on Wednesday, December 4th with simulcast coverage in the New York tri-state area on MSG Networks.

The world class tennis exhibition marks the return of tennis to Madison Square Garden and will feature four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, US Open finalist Jessica Pegula and US Open semifinalists Ben Shelton and Emma Navarro.

Longtime TC commentator, Brett Haber will lead the announce team along with former professional players, Sam Querrey and Prakash Amritraj.

The broadcast will begin at 6:30 pm ET with Tennis Channel Live and live action beginning at 7:00 pm Eastern time.

Beginning in 2008 Madison Square Garden hosted a ten-year run of special events featuring exciting players such as Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, the Williams sisters, Kim Clijsters, Ana Ivanovic, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi, Ivan Lendl, Mike and Bob Bryan, John and Patrick McEnroe, Stan Wawrinka, Gael Monfils, Jack Sock, Nick Kyrigos, Caroline Wozniacki, Maria Sharapova, Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Ana Ivanovic, Jelena Jankovic, Monica Seles and Gabriela Sabatini.

From 1972-2001, the season-ending women’s tournament was played at Madison Square Garden and featured the top 16 singles players in the world. For a while, the season-ending women’s event at MSG also featured the only best-of-five-set final in women’s professional tennis.