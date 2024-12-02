Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz Commit to Laver Cup 2025

Photo credit: Laver Cup

Indian Wells champions will lead the Laver Cup quest in San Francisco.

Reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz and US Open finalist Taylor Fritz are the first two players to commit to Laver Cup 2025 in San Francisco.

Laver Cup returns to American soil at the iconic Chase Center in San Francisco, from September 19-21, 2025 and Fritz is hoping to help reclaim the Cup for World.

“I am pumped to represent Team World once again,” said Fritz. “The atmosphere, camaraderie, team chemistry and excitement of the Laver Cup is unlike any other tournament. I’m sure the energy will be amazing and hopefully the home fans will come out in force to support us in San Francisco.

“We really want the Laver Cup back!”

Alcaraz and Fritz played pulsating tennis during the recent Laver Cup in Berlin, with the Spaniard defeating the American to seal victory for Team Europe in the 12th match of the competition.



Next year, the pair will return to the Laver Cup stage, ready to reignite their rivalry.



“It was great being part of Team Europe at the Laver Cup in Berlin this year,” said Alcaraz. “To have all the players I’m used to fighting against together, on the bench supporting me, sharing the same goal – to lift the trophy – is unique.



“I found it really motivating. I loved the Laver Cup energy, the environment, the atmosphere, and I can’t wait to be part of it again in San Francisco.”



Their commitment means two of the world’s top four players will play Laver Cup 2025 in a reunion of Indian Wells champions.



Fritz, who beat Rafael Nadal to win the 2022 Indian Wells title, will lead Team World in Andre Agassi’s debut as Captain.



Two-time defending Indian Wells champion Alcaraz, who made his Laver Cup debut in Berlin, will headline Team Europe in Captain Yannik Noah’s first Laver Cup.



“Carlos is a once-in-a-generation talent,” Noah said. “His speed, energy and ability to rise in big moments are unmatched and I’m thrilled to have him with us on Team Europe,” said Noah. “He inspires everyone around him and his presence on the team makes us stronger.”



Top-ranked American Fritz has solidified his status as a pivotal force on the tennis circuit in 2024. He captured a bronze medal in doubles at the Paris Olympics and made history by reaching his first Grand Slam final at the US Open. He capped off his impressive season with a runner-up finish at the year-end Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, climbing to a career-high ranking of world No.4.



Fritz has become a foundational force of Team World, playing in four previous editions of the Laver Cup in Geneva (2019), London (2022), Vancouver (2023) and Berlin. He has a 5-2 record at the Laver Cup and has contributed to Team World’s historic breakthrough title at The O2 in London and their follow-up victory the next year in Vancouver.



“Taylor has been a force for Team World, and his commitment to the Laver Cup is undeniable,” said Team World Captain Andre Agassi. “He loves the team element of the competition and thrives in this unique format.



“He’s had an incredible season and I’m excited to know he’s ready to lead the charge for us at home in San Francisco next September.”