Romanian Tennis Star Sorana Cirstea Chooses Master Coach Sven Groeneveld

Photo credit: House of Tennis Pro Academy

Sorana Cirstea is turning to a familiar face as head coach.

The Romanian star is now working with tennis master coach Sven Groeneveld.

“Thrill to announce that I will start working with Sven Groeneveld for the 2025 season,” Cirstea announced. “Very excited about this collaboration and I look forward to start competing again.”

Master coach Sven Groeneveld has coached several champions including Monica Seles, Mary Pierce, Tommy Haas, Caroline Wozniacki, Maria Sharapova and Bianca Andreescu.

Editor’s Note • These two worked really well together back in the days that Sven was the head coach for the ADIDAS program that he designed for a high-performance team. We think this is great. 🎾(LJ)