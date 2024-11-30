Don't Miss
Romanian Tennis Star Sorana Cirstea Chooses Master Coach Sven Groeneveld
- Updated: November 30, 2024
Sorana Cirstea is turning to a familiar face as head coach.
The Romanian star is now working with tennis master coach Sven Groeneveld.
“Thrill to announce that I will start working with Sven Groeneveld for the 2025 season,” Cirstea announced. “Very excited about this collaboration and I look forward to start competing again.”
Master coach Sven Groeneveld has coached several champions including Monica Seles, Mary Pierce, Tommy Haas, Caroline Wozniacki, Maria Sharapova and Bianca Andreescu.
Editor’s Note • These two worked really well together back in the days that Sven was the head coach for the ADIDAS program that he designed for a high-performance team. We think this is great. 🎾(LJ)