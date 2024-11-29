Fils, Mensik, Shang on list for December’s NextGen ATP Finals

Previously the NextGen ATP Finals would cap off each tennis season in November. That is no longer the case. In 2024, this tournament is more like a warmup for the next year rather the conclusion of the previous one. The festivities are set for December 18-22 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



For those wondering about the schedule, the 2025 ATP campaign begins one week later in Brisbane and Hong King. Actually, the United Cup starts three days before those two tournaments–getting underway on December 27.

As for the NextGen ATP Finals, seven players have officially qualified for the prestigious field of eight at this 20-and-under competition. Arthur Fils, Alex Michelsen, Jakub Mensik, Jerry Shang, Learner Tien, Luca Van Assche, and Nishesh Basavareddy have clinched.

Basavareddy was the most recent player to secure his spot after winning a Challenger title on the hard courts of Mexico this past week. The NCAA standout at Stanford University boasts a 41-13 record on the Challenger Tour this year.

“It feels great,” Basavareddy commented. “I’ve lost a couple finals, won my first title in Tiburon (in October), but I’ve lost two more finals after that. So I’m really happy to get over the finish line.”

Joao Fonseca, an 18-year-old Brazilian and probably the most well-known teenager on tour, currently holds the all-important eighth sport. Fonseca is followed in the race by Martin Landaluce, Coleman Wong, Henrique Rocha, and Vilius Gaubas. Landaluce is not playing this week; Wong, Rocha, and Gaubas already lost at their respective Challenger tournaments, so they cannot gain much ground on Fonseca for the time being.



