Iga Swiatek Serves One-Month Suspension After Failing Doping Test
- Updated: November 28, 2024
Iga Swiatek failed a doping test and has accepted a one-month suspension.
Former world No. 1 Swiatek tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ) last August.
Reigning Roland Garros champion Swiatek has already serve part of a one-month suspension and will be eligible to return to action for next month’s Australian Open, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirms Świątek has accepted a one-month suspension under the Tennis Anti-Doping Program, after testing positive for the prohibited substance trimetazidine (TMZ) in an out-of-competition sample in August 2024.
The ITIA accepted that the positive test was caused by the contamination of “a regulated non-prescription medication (melatonin), manufactured and sold in Poland that the player had been taking for jet lag and sleep issues, and that the violation was therefore not intentional.”
The ITIA said it reached that conclusion following interviews with the player and their entourage, investigations, and analysis from two WADA-accredited laboratories.
The 23-year-old Swiatek formally admitted the ADRV and accepted the sanction. Swiatek was provisionally suspended from September 12 until October 4, missing three tournaments, which counts towards the sanction, leaving eight days remaining. In addition, she also forfeits prize money from the Cincinnati Open, the tournament directly following the test.
Statement from the WTA:— wta (@WTA) November 28, 2024
The WTA acknowledges the decision by the International Tennis Integrity Association (ITIA) – which administers the Tennis Anti-Doping Program (TADP) – in issuing a one-month suspension to Iga Swiatek, following the identification of a contaminated…
The announcement means both men’s world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and former women’s No. 1 Swiatek failed doping tests this season.