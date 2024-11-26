Caroline Garcia Shares Inspired Mind-Set Ahead of Australian Open Comeback

The 2022 WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia of France is taking a new approach ahead of her tennis return in Australia. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

Caroline Garcia will arrive at the Happy Slam in a positive place.

Former world No. 4 Garcia shared her mind-set in an inspired social media post as she prepares for her major return at the 2025 Australian Open.

The 2022 WTA Finals champion Garcia is embracing the challenges and journey of life on the pro tour.

“Most days, I find joy in the process, but there are moments when the shadows creep in—the fear of failure, the fear of not being enough,” Garcia shared on social media. “Those thoughts can feel overwhelming, but I’ve come to realize that the real failure would be giving into them, letting them define me.

“I want to discover what it means to play for me—to chase my own goals, to find my own reasons, to finally uncover the joy in being a tennis player. To not let others define me.

“I don’t want winning a Grand Slam or returning to the Top 5 to be my goal anymore. I want those achievements to be the outcome—the result of being happy, working hard and continuously improving as a player and as a person.”

The 31-year-old Garcia has won 11 singles titles and 8 doubles championships in her career.