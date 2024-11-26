Boast is Official Apparel Sponsor of Garden Cup

BOAST will bring a boost to the Garden Cup as Official Apparel Sponsor.

BOAST will be outfitting officials, event staff, and ball persons in their classic on-and-off court apparel at the Garden Cup, an exhibition set for Wednesday December 4th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The one-night exhibition will feature Carlos Alcaraz vs. Ben Shelton and Jessica Pegula vs. Emma Navarro.

BOAST will also be the presenting sponsor of the BOAST Juniors Invitational match, underscoring its commitment to growing the sport at all levels.