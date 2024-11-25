New Mouratoglou Academy Zephyrhills Opens in Florida

Patrick Mouratoglou, Mouratoglou Academy owner and Naomi Osaka coach. Photo by Harry Murphy/Web Summit via Sportsfile

Patrick Mouratoglou, current coach of four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and legendary coach of Serena Williams, has announced the launch of his recent tennis academy in Zephyrhills, Florida just outside Tampa.

This expansion marks a new chapter in Mouratoglou Academy’s global journey. It showcases a deepened commitment to bringing world-class tennis training to American soil with its very first U.S.-based academy.

The Mouratoglou Academy Zephyrhills will be located at the (former) Sarah Vande Berg (SVB) Tennis and Wellness Center, one of the best tennis facilities in the country situated in the heart of Zephyrhills, 29 miles from Tampa and 77 miles from Orlando.

It joins the prestigious ranks of other Mouratoglou Academies located in Nice, France; Atlanta, U.S.; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with an exciting new facility planned for Melbourne, Australia, in 2027. Established in 1996, the flagship academy on the French Riviera stands as Europe’s premier tennis training institution.

“Florida is one of the world’s great epicenters for tennis and one of the major hubs for top-level tennis training so of course it makes complete sense for a Mouratoglou academy to be established here,” said Patrick Mouratoglou.“Mouratoglou Academy Zephyrhills is the latest and grandest effort in our planned expansion into the United States market. We are very grateful for the cooperation and partnership with the city of Zephyrhills and look forward to getting to work to create and cultivate even more champion tennis players.”

Mouratoglou Academy Zephyrhills includes:

• Nine clay courts, featuring a stadium court with seating for up to 3,000 fans.

• Two hard courts.

• Additional five outdoor hardcourts and one indoor, air-conditioned court set to open in summer 2025.

• Five padel courts.

• Eight pickleball courts.

• Two beach tennis courts.

• Tennis & School program.

• Boarding house for 90 students.

• Camps year round for adults and juniors.

• Named the nation’s most outstanding tennis facility in 2021 by the U.S.T.A, the facility hosts an annual $75,000 ITF World Tennis Tour women’s professional tournament every May.

The academy’s Tennis & School program will offer boarding for 90 students, who will follow an American curriculum designed for both local and international participants. Every student athlete will be fully immersed in the Mouratoglou Methodology—a philosophy developed by Patrick Mouratoglou to provide personalized, tailored training that accelerates each player’s growth.

This approach developed at the Mouratoglou flagship, allows young athletes to pursue their passion for tennis while excelling academically, with small class sizes ensuring individualized attention and a flexible schedule that balances intense training while maintaining educational focus.