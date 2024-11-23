Andy Murray to Coach Novak Djokovic Into and Through Australian Open

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray will join forces as the Grand Slam king has hired Murray to coach him into and through the Australian Open in January. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic has appointed Andy Murray to coach him into and through the Australian Open.

Grand Slam king Djokovic, who split with former coach Goran Ivanisevic last season, will now have former No. 1 Murray at his side as he continues his quest for a 25th major championship in Melbourne.

“I am excited to have one of my greatest rivals on the same side of the net, as my Coach,” Djokovic said. “Looking forward to start of the season and competing in Australia alongside Andy with whom I have shared many exceptional moments on the Australian soil.”

Murray, who lost to Djokovic in five Australian Open finals (2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016), said he’s pumped up to work the same side of the net as the Serbian superstar.

“I’m going to be joining Novak’s team in the off season, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open,” Murray said. “I’m really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals.”

Djokovic has worked with several Grand Slam champions throughout his career, including Goran Ivanisevic, Boris Becker and, briefly, Andre Agassi.

