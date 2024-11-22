- Carlos Costa’s Collection from 22 Years Traveling with Rafa Nadal
Wimbledon Tennis Champion Richard Krajicek’s Foundation Gala 2024
- Updated: November 22, 2024
The Richard Krajicek Foundation continues to create positive change.
On November 8th, the Richard Krajicek Foundation Gala 2024 brought together an incredible community of supporters, philanthropists, and leaders to celebrate our mission of empowering youth in underserved neighborhoods.
The evening was filled with inspiring stories, captivating entertainment, and heartfelt moments that highlighted the transformative impact of our playgrounds and scholarship programs.
The Gala raised vital funds to continue creating safe, inclusive spaces where children can thrive and young role models can inspire their communities.
The Krajicek Foundation enables children, since 1997, in underserved communities to play and practice sports together close to home.
Thanks to the expert and constant supervision on the Playgrounds, children get a chance to develop themselves in a positive way, in a safe environment. This way they become an inspiration to other children in their neighborhood.
“We are deeply grateful to everyone who attended, donated, and supported this event,” the Richard Krajicek Foundation said. “Everyone’s generosity makes a lasting difference in the lives of thousands of children. Together, we are building a stronger, more connected future.”