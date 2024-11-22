10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Carlos Costa's Collection from 22 Years Traveling with Rafa Nadal

Photo credit: Carlos Costa Instagram

Carlos Costa traveled the world for more than two decades as a key member of Rafael Nadal’s team.

After the King of Clay’s official retirement at Davis Cup this week, Carlos Costa shared this Instagram post showcasing a massive collection of coaching credentials from 22 years of travel with Rafa.

One of the largest tournament credential collections we’ve seen.