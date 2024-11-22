Don't Miss
Carlos Costa’s Collection from 22 Years Traveling with Rafa Nadal
- Updated: November 22, 2024
Carlos Costa traveled the world for more than two decades as a key member of Rafael Nadal’s team.
After the King of Clay’s official retirement at Davis Cup this week, Carlos Costa shared this Instagram post showcasing a massive collection of coaching credentials from 22 years of travel with Rafa.
One of the largest tournament credential collections we’ve seen.