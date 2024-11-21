Wimbledon Tennis Champion Richard Krajicek’s Foundation Gala 2024

Photo credit: Richard Krajicek Foundation

The Richard Krajicek Foundation continues to create positive change.

On November 8th, the Richard Krajicek Foundation Gala 2024 brought together an incredible community of supporters, philanthropists, and leaders to celebrate our mission of empowering youth in underserved neighborhoods.

The evening was filled with inspiring stories, captivating entertainment, and heartfelt moments that highlighted the transformative impact of our playgrounds and scholarship programs.

The Gala raised vital funds to continue creating safe, inclusive spaces where children can thrive and young role models can inspire their communities.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who attended, donated, and supported this event,” the Richard Krajicek Foundation said. “Everyone’s generosity makes a lasting difference in the lives of thousands of children. Together, we are building a stronger, more connected future.”