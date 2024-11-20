Tournament Director Richard Krajicek Announces Tallon Griekspoor and Botic Van de Zandschulp to ABN AMRO Open Field

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – (L to R) Jannik Sinner of Italy, Richard Krajicek, former Dutch tennis player and Daniil Medvedev pose for a photo after the Men’s Singles Final on the seventh and final day of the 50th ABN AMRO Open 2023 at Rotterdam Ahoy on February 19, 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The two best players in the Netherlands, Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp, will compete at the ABN AMRO Open in February 2025.

Both players, currently in the spotlight due to their Davis Cup clash with Spain, also enjoyed success earlier this year at Rotterdam Ahoy.

The 52nd edition of the ABN AMRO Open will take place from February 1 to February 9, 2025, in Rotterdam Ahoy.

“The most thrilling matches at the ABN AMRO Open are often the ones between Dutch players and international stars,” Tournament Director Richard Krajicek said. “The home crowd’s support helps players surpass themselves. Tallon proved that with his semifinal runs in 2023 and 2024. Botic had some bad luck in 2024 with a tough first-round draw against Jannik Sinner but made up for it by reaching the doubles final with Robin Haase. It’s fantastic that both will be back again next year.”

Player Field

Botic van de Zandschulp has been awarded the first wildcard for the main draw, while Tallon Griekspoor qualifies based on his ATP ranking (currently World No. 40). Earlier, young talent Mees Röttgering received a wildcard for the qualifying tournament. In addition to the Dutch players, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur and Grigor Dimitrov have already been announced.

Previous Appearances in Rotterdam

Griekspoor has participated in the ABN AMRO Open seven times before, with his best results coming in 2023 and 2024, where he reached the semifinals both years, losing to Jannik Sinner. For Van de Zandschulp, this will be his fifth appearance in Rotterdam Ahoy. His most significant achievement came in doubles earlier this year, when he and Robin Haase reached the final. Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic proved too strong in that match.

ABN AMRO Open

The 52nd ABN AMRO Open will be held from 1 to 9 February 2025. In addition to top tennis, the tournament also offers a lot of ‘On Top of Tennis’. Visitors are invited to combine nine days of top tennis with all kinds of business opportunities, culinary experiences, sporting activities and social initiatives. All information about the tournament can be found at www.abnamro-open.nl.