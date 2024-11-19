- Roger Federer Writes Poignant Tribute to Rafa Nadal
Roger Federer Writes Poignant Tribute to Rafa Nadal
- Updated: November 19, 2024
Roger Federer has written poignant tribute to his retiring rival and friend Rafael Nadal.
The Swiss Maestro posted his personal tribute to 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal on social media.
The 38-year-old Spanish superstar is playing his final event at the Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga, Spain this week.
“Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more,” Federer wrote. “OK, maybe not at first. After the 2004 Australian Open, I achieved the No.1 ranking for the first time. I thought I was on top of the world. And I was—until two months later, when you walked on the court in Miami in your red sleeveless shirt, showing off those biceps, and you beat me convincingly.
“All that buzz I’d been hearing about you—about this amazing young player from Mallorca, a generational talent, probably going to win a major someday—it wasn’t just hype.
“We were both at the start of our journey and it’s one we ended up taking together. Twenty years later, Rafa, I have to say: What an incredible run you’ve had. Including 14 French Opens—historic! You made Spain proud… you made the whole tennis world proud.”