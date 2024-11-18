- Tennis Channel to Televise Rafael Nadal’s Davis Cup Farewell
Tennis Channel to Televise Rafael Nadal’s Davis Cup Farewell
-
- Updated: November 18, 2024
Rafael Nadal will make his tennis farewell this week and Tennis Channel will televise it.
Tennis Channel will be the exclusive home to the Davis Cup Finals November 19-24, featuring the last match in the career of all-time great king of clay Nadal.
Nadal’s Spain will face Netherlands Tuesday, November 19, at 11 a.m. ET, the first of four quarterfinals between the eight countries that have qualified to stake their claim as the year’s best tennis nation.
The United States, led by US Open finalist Taylor Fritz, is among them, and begins its campaign for a record-extending 33rd Davis Cup Thursday, November 21, at 4 a.m. ET.
Nadal, who has announced his plans to retire after the Davis Cup Finals, produced a professional tennis Hall of Fame plaque for the ages. He is widely considered to be the greatest clay-court player of all time, with 14 singles titles and a 112-4 record at the French Open, beside an unshakable dominance at the surface’s other tour events. He is also the only man or woman to win more than 11 singles titles at one major and was so prolific in Paris that the French Tennis Federation built a statue of him on the French Open grounds before he had retired from the sport.
More than just a clay specialist given his 22 major singles titles, Nadal is one of only three men to win singles crowns at all four majors and the Olympics during his career, and was also an Olympic doubles champion. The former World No. 1 will always be associated with rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, together the “Big Three” who defined a tennis era and are the only men with 20-or-more major singles championships each.
The 38-year-old Nadal has contributed to five Spanish Davis Cup titles, and will attempt to add to that with one final championship this week.