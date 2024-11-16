- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Fritz upsets Zverev in semis of Nitto ATP Finals
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Saturday, November 16, 2024
- Novak Djokovic’s Net Split
- Nick Kyrgios Commits to Brisbane Comeback
- Frances Tiafoe Fined $120,000 for Cursing Out Chair Umpire
- Slovakia Stuns USA in Billie Jean King Cup Upset
- Andy Murray To Take Centre Stage with UK Theatre Tour Next Summer
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Friday, November 15, 2024
- Ricky’s picks for Friday in Turin, including Zverev vs. Alcaraz
- Alix Ramsay Shares Her Thoughts with 10sBalls on the Tennis finals the WTA Finals Held In Saudi Arabia
- Alcaraz back on the winning track at Nitto ATP Finals
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Richard Krajicek Announces Alex de Minaur as 5th Top 10 Player for ABN AMRO Open
- Stringlet: Serving Up Tennis Inspiration With A Twist
ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Sunday, November 17, 2024
-
- Updated: November 16, 2024
Nitto ATP Finals
Turin, Italy
November 10-17th, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $15,250,000
Stars Converge for ATP Finals
World No. 1 and home hero Jannik Sinner is top seed. Novak Djokovic, the 2023 champion, withdrew. No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz makes his second appearance at the season-ending finale in Turin. The Nitto ATP Finals is the year-end climax to the ATP Tour season. The event, which features only the world’s best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams, has been contested in major cities around the world, with a rich history dating back to the birth of The Masters in Tokyo (1970). From 2021-2025, the tournament will be held at Turin’s Pala Alpitour stadium, Italy’s largest indoor sporting arena.
.
ATP Finals Draws
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Sunday, November 17th: Click Here