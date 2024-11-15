Don't Miss
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Saturday, November 16, 2024
- Novak Djokovic’s Net Split
- Nick Kyrgios Commits to Brisbane Comeback
- Frances Tiafoe Fined $120,000 for Cursing Out Chair Umpire
- Slovakia Stuns USA in Billie Jean King Cup Upset
- Andy Murray To Take Centre Stage with UK Theatre Tour Next Summer
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Friday, November 15, 2024
- Ricky’s picks for Friday in Turin, including Zverev vs. Alcaraz
- Alix Ramsay Shares Her Thoughts with 10sBalls on the Tennis finals the WTA Finals Held In Saudi Arabia
- Alcaraz back on the winning track at Nitto ATP Finals
- ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Richard Krajicek Announces Alex de Minaur as 5th Top 10 Player for ABN AMRO Open
- Stringlet: Serving Up Tennis Inspiration With A Twist
- Ricky’s picks for Wednesday in Turin, including Alcaraz vs. Rublev
- Monday in Turin: Ruud upsets Alcaraz, Sinner gets year-end No. 1 trophy
Novak Djokovic’s Net Split
-
- Updated: November 15, 2024
Tennis’ top contortionist Novak Djokovic is taking his stretching game to new heights.
Or is he?
The Grand Slam king shared this mind-blowing video of him appearing to balance on top of the net while in a full split.
Is it real?
Or is it an illusion?
Decide for yourself.Editors Note : It’s unreal. At first we thought Novak was at one with the court. They were realized it was the net … this is truly one of the wildest shots ever. Is it AI ? Is it real ? What can’t he do ?
← Previous Story Nick Kyrgios Commits to Brisbane Comeback