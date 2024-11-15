Nick Kyrgios Commits to Brisbane Comeback

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios will launch his comeback at the Brisbane International. Photo by COREY SIPKIN / AFP

Nick Kyrgios will launch his Tour-level comeback before home fans in Brisbane.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist has committed to launching his Tour-level comeback at the Brisbane International set for December 29-January 5, 2025.

The 29-year-old Kyrgios joins compatriots Alexei Popyrin, Jordan Thompson and his former girlfriend, Ajla Tomljanovic in the Brisbane field.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro, Frances Tiafoe, Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune and Sebastian Korda have also committed to competing in Brisbane.

The owner of seven ATP singles titles, Kyrgios has been sidelined by knee and wrist issues and has not played a Tour-level match since falling in the Stuttgart first round in June of 2023.

Former world No. 13 Kyrgios said he’s fit and fired up to return to the Tour in front of home fans.

“The Brisbane International has always been a great event and I have had some amazing memories there, particularly when I won the event in 2018,” Kyrgios said. “I am feeling fit and healthy, and I am excited for my return to tennis following some time out of the sport.

“It has been a long journey of recovery to be where I am today, one of the goals I had set was to be able to play during the Aussie summer, so I am excited that I get to start in Brisbane which is one of my favourite tournaments. I am looking forward to being back out on court in front of the Aussie crowds.”



