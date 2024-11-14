Don't Miss
Frances Tiafoe Fined $120,000 for Cursing Out Chair Umpire
- Updated: November 14, 2024
Frances Tiafoe will pay a steep price for his Shanghai implosion.
The ATP hit Tiafoe with a $120,000 fine for verbally abusing the chair umpire at last month’s Rolex Shanghai Masters.
Tiafoe was hit with a time violation in the third-set tiebreaker of his 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(5) loss to Roman Safiullin.
An irate Tiafoe went bonkers cursing out chair umpire Jimmy Pinoargote following the post-match handshake with Safiullin.
“F— you man! F— you!” Tiafoe railed at the chair umpire. “Seriously, man. F— you! You f—ed me out of the f—ing match!”
After his F—ing freak-out Tiafoe took to social media to apologize for his behavior.
