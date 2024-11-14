Andy Murray To Take Centre Stage with UK Theatre Tour Next Summer

Andy Murray will return to center stage next summer.

Former world No. 1 Murray will star in a UK theater tour.

Centre Stage will see Murray look back over his illustrious career, revealing new anecdotes and the innermost details of a life lived on the tennis Tour.

The show will run for just four nights in June 2025 throughout the UK grass court season, starting in the city of Andy’s birth, Glasgow, and finishing at the New Wimbledon Theatre, on the eve of the Wimbledon Championships.

The show will be hosted and produced by BBC sports broadcaster, Andrew Cotter, who has interviewed Andy many times previously and has an excellent rapport with the tennis player.

Theatre goers will be asked to leave their phones at the door for the intimate events which will allow a maximum capacity crowd of 3,400 rare access to one of the world’s most beloved and entertaining athletes.

“After I retired this summer, I wanted to try some different things. I don’t think a tennis player has done anything like this before so it felt like a great challenge for me,” Murray said. “I haven’t stepped on a tennis court for a long time, so hopefully my fans will enjoy seeing me in this new setting”.

The dates for the Tour are:

o Wednesday, June 18th – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

o Thursday, June 19th – Edinburgh Playhouse

o Saturday, June 21st – Eventim Apollo, London

o Sunday, June 29th – New Wimbledon Theatre, London

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Thursday, 14th November, and can be purchased from AndyMurray.com.

