ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Updated: November 13, 2024
Nitto ATP Finals
Turin, Italy
November 10-17th, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $15,250,000
Stars Converge for ATP Finals
World No. 1 and home hero Jannik Sinner is top seed. Novak Djokovic, the 2023 champion, withdrew. No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz makes his second appearance at the season-ending finale in Turin. The Nitto ATP Finals is the year-end climax to the ATP Tour season. The event, which features only the world’s best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams, has been contested in major cities around the world, with a rich history dating back to the birth of The Masters in Tokyo (1970). From 2021-2025, the tournament will be held at Turin’s Pala Alpitour stadium, Italy’s largest indoor sporting arena.
ATP Finals Draws
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Thursday, November 14th: Click Here