Richard Krajicek Announces Alex de Minaur as 5th Top 10 Player for ABN AMRO Open

Photo credit: 2023 National Bank Open presented by Rogers

The 2024 finalist Alex de Minaur will be back to make another Rotterdam run.

ABN AMRO Open Tournament Director Richard Krajicek has announced de Minaur as the fifth Top 10 player to commit to the 2025 ABN AMRO Open.

Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov have been previously announced as particpants. The 52nd ABN AMRO Open will be held from February 1 to 9, 2025 in Rotterdam Ahoy.

“For Alex de Minaur, 2024 is the year of his definitive breakthrough,” Richard Krajicek said. “His spot in the Rotterdam final and tournament victories in ‘s-Hertogenbosch and Acapulco helped him to reach and remain in the world’s top-10.

“A deserved place for the player with perhaps the best return game of all. It is great that both finalists from the last edition will come back to the ABN AMRO Open again.”

At home on fast courts

Alex de Minaur feels at home on fast courts. All seventeen finals of ATP tournaments that he reached were played on hardcourt or grass. He came out on top nine times. The Dutch fans saw him win the title of the Libèma Open this year. Earlier in the year he had to leave the title to Jannik Sinner in Rotterdam Ahoy. De Minaur is feared by opponents mainly because of his service returns. In 2024 he scores the best marks in this area, followed by Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. As a replacement for the latter, he is one of the elite eight this week at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

Previous participations in Rotterdam

In 2021, De Minaur made his debut in the ABN AMRO Open, where the second round was his endpoint. In 2022, he lost the quarterfinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas. In 2023, Grigor Dimitrov was too strong in the quarterfinals. In 2024, he achieved his best result. By winning against Sebastian Korda, David Goffin, Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov, he reached the final. In this, he had a great match losing to Jannik Sinner, with a final score of 7-5, 6-4.

ABN AMRO Open

The 52nd ABN AMRO Open will be held from 1 to 9 February 2025. In addition to top tennis, the tournament also offers a lot of ‘On Top of Tennis’. Visitors are invited to combine nine days of top tennis with all kinds of business opportunities, culinary experiences, sporting activities and social initiatives. All information about the tournament can be found at www.abnamro-open.nl.