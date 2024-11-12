10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
ATP Finals Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Photo credit: Mutua Madrid Open Facebook



Nitto ATP Finals
Turin, Italy
November 10-17th, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $15,250,000

Stars Converge for ATP Finals
World No. 1 and home hero Jannik Sinner is top seed. Novak Djokovic, the 2023 champion, withdrew. No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz makes his second appearance at the season-ending finale in Turin. The Nitto ATP Finals is the year-end climax to the ATP Tour season. The event, which features only the world’s best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams, has been contested in major cities around the world, with a rich history dating back to the birth of The Masters in Tokyo (1970). From 2021-2025, the tournament will be held at Turin’s Pala Alpitour stadium, Italy’s largest indoor sporting arena.

.
ATP Finals Draws

Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here

Schedule for Wednesday, November 13th: Click Here