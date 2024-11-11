Monday in Turin: Ruud upsets Alcaraz, Sinner gets year-end No. 1 trophy

Casper Ruud pulled off the first big upset of the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals, beating Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 7-5 on Monday afternoon. Ruud and Alexander Zverev are 1-0 in Group John Newcombe, as Zverev eased past Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4 in the nightcap.



The seventh-ranked Norwegian saved five of six break points and converted all four of his break points against the Alcaraz serve.



“It’s only one match, but it’s definitely one of the best wins of the season for me–in terms of who I’m playing, his level, his ranking, and all this stuff,” Ruud commented. “I feel very happy of course. I think we will see Carlos play better tennis than he did today, but I took care of my chances.”

Alcaraz was clearly less than 100 percent, apparently dealing with some kind of illness.

“It can be a bit tricky,” Ruud said of facing a struggling opponent. “I knew he was dealing with a bit of a cold. I saw him sniffling in the back area and with a tissue for his nose, so that’s a sign that maybe physically he won’t be necessarily at 100 percent. Of course, that is sad and not good for him, but at the same time it is part of the game.

“I knew it coming in. I tried to make him play rallies and do my best, but it’s not easy because when you kind of know that someone is not 100 percent, maybe you get stressed yourself. You think, ‘this is a really big chance for me to maybe try to win.’ So I just tried to stay in my world, the moment, and luckily I got a good start. I got a break early and kept it, and in the second set I was able to turn it around with some good tennis at the end.”

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner received the trophy for the year-end No. 1 ranking during an on-court ceremony in front of the home crowd in Turin, Italy prior to the Zverev-Rublev match.



It is the first such achievement of Sinner’s career. The 23-year-old’s season features his first two Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and U.S. Open. He also won three Masters 1000 events, two ATP 500s, and finished runner-up at the 500-point tournament in Beijing. Sinner clinched No. 1 almost exactly one month ago, when he booked his spot in the Shanghai Masters final on October 12.

“It’s a nice feeling; [it is] special sharing these kinds of moments here in Italy with the crowd,” he said. “This would not be possible without all the people I have around and especially these kind of people I want to keep forever, because it has a journey from the beginning.”



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.