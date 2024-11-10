Ricky’s picks for Monday in Turin, including Zverev vs. Rublev

The second day of round-robin competition at the Nitto ATP Finals features Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz. Zverev is going up against Andrey Rublev, while Alcaraz faces Casper Ruud.



Here are my picks for Monday’s two matchups.



(2) Alexander Zverev vs. (8) Andrey Rublev



There is a lot to like about Zverev’s chances at the year-end championship, both in this match and overall. The German is coming off a title at the Rolex Paris Masters, where he dropped just one set all week. He also loves this tournament, having won it in both 2018 and 2021.



Rublev, on the other hand, isn’t playing well at the moment and also hasn’t fared well at the Nitto ATP Finals. In other words, it’s a completely different story for the Russian. He is 3-5 in his last eight matches and he is 4-9 all time at the YEC. Basically every check mark is in Zverev’s box, so he should roll.



Pick: Zverev in 2



(3) Carlos Alcaraz vs. (6) Casper Ruud



Alcaraz and Ruud will be going head-to-head for the fifth time in their careers on Monday. All four of their previous meetings have gone the way of Alcaraz, who is 9-1 lifetime in total sets against Ruud.



There is no reason to think anything will change in this one. Alcaraz may not in great form at the moment, but Ruud has been even worse of late. The Norwegian is 2-8 in his last 10 matches dating back to the U.S. Open. He also has no love for indoor hard courts. This is a good opportunity for Alcaraz to ease into the tournament and regain some confidence.



Pick: Alcaraz in 2



