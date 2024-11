Gabriela Dabrowski is First Canadian to win WTA Finals Doubles Crown

Erin Routliffe of New Zealand and Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada hold the Martina Navratilova trophy after victory against Taylor Townsend of the United States and Katerina Siniakova of Czechia in their Women’s Doubles Final match during Day 8 of the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh as part of the Hologic WTA Tour at King Saud University Indoor Arena on November 09, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

On Saturday, Gabriela Dabrowski made history when she became the first Canadian woman to win a WTA Finals title.

The Ottawa native and her partner Erin Routliffe, a New Zealander who grew up in Canada and trained at the National Tennis Centre, defeated Olympic gold medalist Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in straight sets (7-5, 6-3).

In Riyadh, Dabrowski and Routliffe (2) registered a perfect record in the round-robin, racking up a win over Olympic champions and fourth seeds Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (1-6, 7-6(1), 11-9), exacting revenge on Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk (5) who ousted them from the National Bank Open last August (4-6, 6-3, 10-6) and then securing the top spot in their group with a victory over seventh seeds Hao-Ching Chan and Veronika Kudermetova (7-6(6), 6-4).