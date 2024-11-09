The penultimate week of the tennis season is upon us. Or, if you don’t count the Davis Cup Finals later this month, it’s the last week.



Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy will be the home of the Nitto ATP Finals for the next eight days. It welcomes the top eight players in the world, from No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner down to No. 8 seed Andrey Rublev. Sinner is looking to go one step farther in front of the home crowd after finishing runner-up to Novak Djokovic last year.



Let’s break down the year-end championship in Turin.



Nitto ATP Finals

Where: Turin, Italy

Surface: Indoor hard

Top seed: Jannik Sinner

2023 champion: Novak Djokovic (not playing)

Points: 200 for RR win, 400 for SF win, 500 for final win

Prize money: $331,000 participation fee, $2,237,200 for a final win, $4,881,500 for being an undefeated champion

Nastase Group

Jannik Sinner

Daniil Medvedev

Taylor Fritz

Alex de Minaur



Newcombe Group

Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz

Casper Ruud

Andrey Rublev

This round-robin draw sets up appears to set up very well for Zverev. The second-ranked German is an impressive 5-5 all time against Alcaraz and 2-0 indoors. Ruud has been in a massive slump since the end of the clay-court swing; he may not win a single match at this event. Zverev is 6-3 lifetime against Rublev and made quick 6-4, 6-4 work of the Russian in their most recent encounter at this same tournament last fall.



In the other group, Fritz vs. De Minaur could be the key match in terms of semifinal qualification–especially if Medvedev’s current struggles continue.



Picks

Nastase Group

Sinner over De Minaur in 2

Fritz over Medvedev in 3

Sinner over Fritz in 2

De Minaur over Medvedev in 3

Sinner over Medvedev in 2

De Minaur over Fritz in 3



Newcombe Group

Zverev over Rublev in 2

Alcaraz over Ruud in 2

Alcaraz over Zverev in 3

Rublev over Ruud in 3

Zverev over Ruud in 2

Rublev over Alcaraz in 3



Semifinals: Sinner over Alcaraz in 3 and Zverev over De Minaur



Final: Sinner over Zverev in 3



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.