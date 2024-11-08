Denis Shapovalov Powers Into First Final Since 2022 in Belgrade

Denis Shapovalov of Canada will play for his second career championship in Belgrade on Saturday. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Denis Shapovalov has turned simplicity to success in Belgrade this week.

Armed with a simple strategic mission—go for it—Shapovalov charged into his first final since 2022 today.

Canadian qualifier Shapovalov sped through eight of the last night games sweeping Jiri Lehecka 6-2, 6-1 to spoil the baseliner’s 23rd birthday and power into the Belgrade final.

The 78th-ranked Shapovalov is into his first Tour-level final since he was runner-up to Daniil Medvedev in the Vienna final in October of 2022.

Today, the left-handed Shapovalov was nearly untouchable on first serve.

Shapovalov served 68 percent, won 25 of 26 first-serve points, 7 of 12 second-serve points and did not face a break point in a dominant 56-minute thrashing.

Washington, DC quarterfinalist Shapovalov, who stumbled to opening-round losses in Montreal and the US Open, has found his groove in Belgrade.

“Against a guy like Jiri, if you don’t go after him, he’s going to dictate the court,” Shapovalov said. “So for sure I was trying to play my game, play aggressive, really take it to him from the beginning.”

It was Lehecka’s 23rd birthday, but Shapovalov celebrated the win.

The victory vaults Shapovalov into the Belgrade final against home hero Hamad Medjedovic.

In an all-Serbian semifinal, world No. 156 Medjedovic squeezed out a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(2) win over Laslo Djere.

The 21-year-old wild card Medjedovic, who is coached by former Serbian standout Viktor Troicki, is the third-youngest Serbian man to reach an ATP final after Novak Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic. Djokovic and Kecmanovic were both 19 when they played their first Tour-level finals.

Saturday’s final marks the first clash between Medjedovic and Shapovalov, who is playing for his second ATP title and first since 2019 Stockholm.