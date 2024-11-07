Tennis Channel to Televise ATP Finals November 10-17th

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy headlines the field in Turin. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Tennis Channel has your TV ticket for Turin this month.

TC will televise the season-ending ATP Finals at for November 10-17th.

Coverage will begin Sunday, November 10th, at 5:30 a.m. ET, live from Turin, Italy.

The annual tournament features the top-eight singles players and doubles teams of the 2024 season in a round-robin contest between the sport’s biggest stars. In 2024 this includes Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who divided the four major singles titles between them, and American Taylor Fritz, who reached the final at the US Open for the first time.

The 2023 champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the tournament and will not defend his title.

The ATP Finals organize the eight singles players into two pools of four, with each competing against the others in his group. The top two players in each pool advance to a single-elimination semifinal round, with winners facing off in the championship match. The ATP Finals doubles event is structured the same way.

Singles and doubles round-robin action takes place from November 10-15th, typically underway at 5:30 a.m. ET (complete schedule below).

Semifinals are set for Saturday, November 16th, beginning at 6 a.m. ET. Championship matches close the men’s ATP Tour season Sunday, November 17th, with the doubles final at 9 a.m. ET, followed by singles at 12 p.m. ET.

ATP Finals matches will appear live on Tennis Channel and its app- and website-based streaming service, with all matches available on demand on the streaming service following their conclusion.

On-Air Talent

Hall of Famer Jim Courier will provide analysis during Tennis Channel’s coverage of the 2024 ATP Finals. In 1991 and 1992 he advanced to the singles final in the event. Courier will also share his thoughts on daily wrap-up show Tennis Channel Live, as will fellow Hall of Famer Andy Roddick (@andyroddick), who reached the ATP Finals semifinals in 2003, 2004 and 2007.

Paul Annacone (@paul_annacone), who earned a spot in the competition in 1985 and is also known for his success as a coach of all-time greats Pete Sampras and Roger Federer, will offer match commentary again this year. He will work with Courier and Emmy Award-winning announcer Brett Haber (@BrettHaber). Longtime Tennis Channel host and announcer Steve Weissman (@Steve_Weissman) will lead each afternoon’s Tennis Channel Live discussions.

The Tennis Channel desk in Turin will feature former player Prakash Amritraj (@PrakashAmritraj) and host Dani Klupenger (@daniklup), who spent the season circling the globe and bringing tennis’ many personalities to light. Amritraj and Klupenger will connect with this year’s ATP Finals stars through on-site interviews and special segments throughout the tournament.