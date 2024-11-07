ATP Finals Draws for Friday, November 8, 2024

Jannik Sinner of Italy reached the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images







Nitto ATP Finals

Turin, Italy

November 10-17th, 2024

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $15,250,000



Stars Converge for ATP Finals

World No. 1 and home hero Jannik Sinner is top seed. Novak Djokovic, the 2023 champion, withdrew. No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz makes his second appearance at the season-ending finale in Turin. The Nitto ATP Finals is the year-end climax to the ATP Tour season. The event, which features only the world’s best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams, has been contested in major cities around the world, with a rich history dating back to the birth of The Masters in Tokyo (1970). From 2021-2025, the tournament will be held at Turin’s Pala Alpitour stadium, Italy’s largest indoor sporting arena.

